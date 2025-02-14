Discover why Valentine's Day is divisive in Liverpool, from romance to 'money racket'.

Chocolates, flowers, and spending a romantic evening with the one you love. Cupid is busy sharpening his arrows in preparation for the most amorous day of the year. Meanwhile, we wanted to know just how romance-focused the people of Liverpool are. We've been on the streets to find out.

One woman told us: "I think it's ridiculous. It's another day. I think it's just a money racket. A Hallmark day. That goes out the window when you have children. What's love got to do with it?"

One local who’s been married 50 years giving us her thoughts. | Local TV

She continued, "I think if my husband walked in with a bunch of roses on Valentine's Day, I think he was having an affair."

One LFC fan said: "We've been married 30 years. If I didn't buy my wife a card, she would be so upset. Although I've got away with it once. We played Arsenal a few years ago one night on Valentine's Day, and I got away with going to the game.”

A local woman told us: "Well, I still call it St Valentine's Day for a start. And it's nice if you're young. But when you've been married over 50 years, it's neither here nor there."