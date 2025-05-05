Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool gears up for grand VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations this week, marking a pivotal moment in history.

Commemorating the end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 1945, VE Day (Victory in Europe) honours the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought in the conflict. This week, events will take place across the UK to remember the historic moment, 80 years on.

While the King is today (Monday, May 5) leading a commemorative parade in London, Liverpool will celebrate VE Day later this week.

VE Day 80 in Liverpool

On Thursday (May 8), the bells at Liverpool’s two Cathedrals and Liverpool Parish Church will lead churches across the city in ringing out as part of the nation’s “Together We Chime” VE80 initiative. Key civic buildings across the city, including St George’s Hall and Cunard Building, will be illuminated in red, white, and blue in the evening.

At 9.30pm, four beacons behind Liverpool Town Hall at Exchange Flags will be also lit as a powerful symbol of peace and remembrance accompanied by civic dignitary speeches and a lone piper. The four beacons will be positioned in locations that mirror the four bunker walls that still sit under the site today.

Other VE Day 80 Liverpool events

Thursday May 8 – Sunday May 11: To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day there will be celebrations, talks, singing and games at the Western Approaches Museum from 10am – 6pm. Entry for children is only £1.

To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day there will be celebrations, talks, singing and games at the Western Approaches Museum from 10am – 6pm. Entry for children is only £1. Saturday May 10: Museum of Liverpool will host a day of choral music, costumed performance and the chance to examine history up close.

Museum of Liverpool will host a day of choral music, costumed performance and the chance to examine history up close. Sunday May 11: A special VE Day Service will take place at St Nicholas’ Church, providing invited guests a time to reflect and honour those who served and those who continue to serve.