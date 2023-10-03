Walk-in centre services in Liverpool city centre are set to move later this month as the current premises do not meet standards needed for improved services.

Mersey Care will relocate its city walk-in centre service from the Beat on Hanover Street to new premises at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in the Linda McCartney Centre from October 16.

Liverpool City Council say the move will allow the new premises to operate closely with the Accident and Emergency Department (AED) at the Royal, enabling emergency medicine specialists to focus on those with urgent and emergency conditions within the AED.

The walk-in centre at the Beat was unable to meet standards for improved services like diagnostics and X-ray facilities while it cannot provide adequate ambulance access, so Mersey Care declined to renew its lease for the premises.

Trish Bennett, Executive Director of Nursing and Operations and Deputy Chief Executive for Clinical Services at Mersey Care, said: “We realise this may be an inconvenience to our patients who are used to turning up at the Beat and we’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this move.

“The relocation will help join up services with colleagues at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (LUHFT) and help triage those injuries and illnesses that can be treated outside AED, as we have always done.”

The new walk-in Centre will be situated on the ground floor in Linda McCartney Centre accessed off Mount Vernon Street. This follows last year’s move of cancer services from the Linda McCartney Centre into the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital.