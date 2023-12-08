Liverpool and Merseyside are set to be battered by strong winds.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Liverpool as the city is set to be battered by strong winds.

The yellow weather warning covers the whole of Merseyside and is in place from 9.00am on Saturday (December 9) until 11.45pm.

The Met Office warns that 'strong winds' could lead to some transport disruption, adding that 'some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely'.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible and it is possible that coastal communities may be affected by large waves.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Liverpool as the city is set to be battered by strong winds. Image: Met Office

