Liverpool weather: Met Office issues weather warning as strong winds set to hit Liverpool and Merseyside

Liverpool and Merseyside are set to be battered by strong winds.

Emma Dukes
Emma Dukes
Published 8th Dec 2023, 12:10 GMT
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Liverpool as the city is set to be battered by strong winds.

The yellow weather warning covers the whole of Merseyside and is in place from 9.00am on Saturday (December 9) until 11.45pm.

The Met Office warns that 'strong winds' could lead to some transport disruption, adding that 'some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely'.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible and it is possible that coastal communities may be affected by large waves.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Liverpool as the city is set to be battered by strong winds. Image: Met Office
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Liverpool as the city is set to be battered by strong winds. Image: Met Office

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

  • 🌧️ Friday, December 8: Heavy rain changing to overcast by early evening. High of 10°C. Low of 7°C.
  • ⚠️ Saturday, December 9: Yellow weather warning for wind. High of 11°C. Low of 8°C.
  • 🌧️ Sunday, December 10: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. High of 11°C. Low of 9°C.
  • ☁️ Monday, December 11: Clear changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 10°C. Low of 9°C.
  • ☁️ Tuesday, December 12: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 10°C. Low of 7°C.
