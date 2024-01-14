The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice, with the 'feels like' temperature plummeting to -4°C.

Weather experts at the Met Office have issued a yellow alert for ice and snow in Merseyside and has warned of potential travel disruption and power cuts as an arctic blast dumps severe wintry conditions on the region.

The cold snap will really take a grip from Sunday night, when the 'feels like' overnight temperature will drop to -4°C and will return to well below freezing for five nights in a row.

The yellow weather alert for snow and ice begins at midnight on Tuesday and is then downgraded to just snow for Wednesday and Thursday. The conditions could affect road, rail and air travel. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

The Met Office currently predicts the first snow will fall on Liverpool at 3am on Tuesday morning and it will continue beyond 6am.

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool