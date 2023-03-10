A weather warning remains in place across Merseyside after snow, ice and freezing temperatures hit the region last night.

Residents across Merseyside woke up to wintry conditions on Friday morning, with overnight snowfall covering the region in a carpet of white.

A beautiful spectacle, but the freezing conditions also caused train cancellations, school closures and travel disruption, with some drivers stuck on the M62 in blizzard conditions.

A Met Office yellow alert for ice has been extended until Saturday and temperatures are set to drop to below freezing once again overnight.

Travel disruption

Merseyrail cancelled all services on the network on Friday morning and are unable to provide rail-replacement buses due to road conditions.

A statement from Merseyrail said: “We have been working flat out this morning to clear the tracks. As soon as that process is complete, we will be able to lift the suspension of services. Our teams have a winter weather plan that they are working to, ensuring we can get services back and running as soon as possible.”

The first train operating between Hunts Cross and Southport departed at around 9.30am. Passengers should continue to check the operator’s website, app or social media channels for the latest travel advice.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport suffered a series of delays early this morning but are ‘currently open and remain operational’.

“Heavy snow falls this morning have impacted on flights in and out of the airport,” a statement read. “Our teams are continuing to clear the snow so we can be fully operational again soon but please check the status of flights with your airline if travelling today.”

Motorists have been urged to take extra care but have been able to travel through Liverpool after the City Council sent out seven gritters to cover around 600 km of roads.

Commuters on the M62 were not so lucky with some trapped in their cars overnight due to blizzard conditions. Drivers were stuck on the key route over the Pennines for six hours, with the congestion stretching to eight miles at its peak.

National Highways has warned of queues of up to three hours along the M62 as severe weather warnings remain in place.

School closures

More than 30 schools across the region have been closed due to the snow but that has not gone down well with many parents who have been scrambling to make last-minute child care arrangements.

Parents have taken to social media to blast the ‘unnecessary’ decision to shut schools amid a ‘light dusting’ of snow.