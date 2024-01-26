Liverpool weather: Merseyside set to see some sunshine after windy week
After a cold, windy week the weather could be picking up.
After a week of storms and bad weather, Liverpool will be treated to some much more agreeable weather ahead of the weekend.
Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn battered Liverpool this week, with winds nearing 100mph reported in parts of the country. In Merseyside trains were cancelled, roofs were blown off sheds and flights were diverted due to the nasty weather.
Some breezes can be expected to day with winds up to 20mph forecast by the Met Office this morning. The skies are expected to be clear and sunny until the late afternoon, with temperatures reaching a high of 8°C, and a low of 6°C.
The temperature is expected to be chillier than yesterday, though will be "reasonably pleasant" when in the sunshine.
Some frost can be expected overnight as temperatures drop to around 2°C with cloudier periods developing this evening.
The weekend is much the same, and will be mostly cloudy. The BBC Weather Service forecasts some sunshine at around lunchtime on Saturday, with an extended period of sunshine forecast for Sunday from morning until mid-afternoon as the temperature reaches a high of 12°C.
Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool
- ☀️ Friday, January 26 - Sunny changing to overcast by nighttime.. High 8°C. Low 6°C.
- ☁️ Saturday, January 27 - Partly cloudy. High 9°C. Low 5°C.
- ☁️ Sunday, January 28 - Cloudy. High 12°C. Low 8°C.
- ☁️ Monday, January 29 - Cloudy changing to rain by lunchtime. High 11°C. Low 8°C.
- ☁️ Tuesday, January 30 - Overcast, changing to light rain by lunchtime. High 10°C. Low 8°C.