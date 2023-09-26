Liverpool woman banned from touching parking meters for three years

The 25-year-old was convicted of attempting to steal money from a parking meter in Liverpool.

A Liverpool woman has been banned from touching parking meters after being convicted of theft.

Jade Joynson of Leeds Street, Liverpool, was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday, September 22.

The now 25-year-old was convicted of attempting to steal money from a parking meter in Hawke Street on June 22 and the banning order stipulates that she cannot touch or interfere with any parking meter anywhere in Merseyside for three years.

Jade Joynson was given a three-year banning order at Liverpool Magistrates Court. Photo: Merseyside Police

Community Policing Constable Doreen Phillips said: “Offences against parking meters carry an enormous burden to the taxpayer which is unacceptable. For Liverpool City Council alone it is estimated to cost more than £100,000 per annum to repair damage to these machines.