⚫ A woman banned from touching Liverpool Council parking meters has been jailed after being caught engaging with a machine in the city centre. Jade Joynson, 25, was given a three-year banning order prohibiting her from touching parking meters, having been convicted of theft. She's been jailed for 38 weeks.
⚫ The Beatles Story have curated a new display to celebrate Black History Month. The visitor attraction is shining a spotlight on some of the incredible Black artists who have performed at the Cavern Club, which was established as a jazz club in 1957.
⚫ River of Light has returned to illuminate Liverpool. Running until November 5, the event showcases twelve artworks from a host of local, national and international artists. The theme of the 2km trail is United By Light, taking inspiration from Eurovision.