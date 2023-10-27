Watch more of our videos on Shots!

⚫ A woman banned from touching Liverpool Council parking meters has been jailed after being caught engaging with a machine in the city centre. Jade Joynson, 25, was given a three-year banning order prohibiting her from touching parking meters, having been convicted of theft. She's been jailed for 38 weeks.

⚫ The Beatles Story have curated a new display to celebrate Black History Month. The visitor attraction is shining a spotlight on some of the incredible Black artists who have performed at the Cavern Club, which was established as a jazz club in 1957.

