A woman has been sentenced after two dead cats were found amongst piles of rubbish and faeces.

The bodies of black cats Ernie and Mags were discovered by RSPCA officer Louise Showering in the filthy property in Barmouth Way, Liverpool. She subsequently suffered 185 flea bites all over the body.

Owner Mandy Swash, 53, of Rosedale Avenue, was sentenced at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court last week, when she was also placed under curfew and ordered to undergo 12 sessions of mental health treatment. She has to pay £1,250 in costs.

The RSPCA were called the property in September 2022 following reports that there were dead and live animals living in wretched conditions inside the house. Attending officer Showering said she had to climb over litter all throughout the house and even the windows were partially obscured by piles of bags.

Inside the filthy property in Barmouth Way, Liverpool, where RSPCA officers found two dead cats. Image: RSPCA

Showering said: “There was faeces and empty food packets, plastic and empty soiled bowls and litter trays. The kitchen itself was also filthy, with piles of faeces stacked up next to the sink and on the work surfaces."

Inside the filthy property in Barmouth Way, Liverpool, where RSPCA officers found two dead cats. Image: RSPCA

The RSPCA officer found the bodies of the dead cats in the lounge and rear bedroom. Mags, who was found in a bag, is thought to have suffered following a road traffic collision due to evidence of trauma on her head.

Inside the filthy property in Barmouth Way, Liverpool, where RSPCA officers found two dead cats. Image: RSPCA

Ernie was very underweight - although it is not known whether this was from not having access to food, although there was little food in his stomach, or an unknown disease which was detected.

One of the dead cats found at the filthy property in Barmouth Way, Liverpool. Image: RSPCA