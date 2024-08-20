Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are all well aware that it has not been a great summer this year. We've had the odd sunny spell to enjoy the region's beaches, parks and lakes but it's been a far cry from the endless blue skies of the lockdown summer, or the record temperatures of 35.5°C amid red weather warnings for extreme heat in 2022.

But did you know that Liverpool has endured one of the worst summers in the entire UK this year? It's been wetter than Manchester and temperatures in the city have even dipped as low as 8.4°C.

The alarming figures have been revealed by a new study, which analysed weather forecasts for the entire country between June and July to determine which areas have had the most most rain. Liverpool placed fifth on the list, based on data for the 50 most populated cities in the country.

Between the Summer Solstace, on July 20, and July 31, Liverpool endured an average average precipitation of 0.50mm. That’s more than famously rain-beaten neighbours Manchester, who had an average of 0.46mm and ranked eighth on the list. The highest rainfall for Liverpool was measured at 3.3mm on July 9th. As well as this, temperatures reached their lowest point at 8.4°C on July 6th.

Oldham took the number one spot as the rainiest place in the UK this summer, according to the research conducted by QR Code Generator. Plymouth and Aberdeen ranked second and third, respectively.

Top 10 cities with worst summers in UK this year

Liverpool has seen one of the worst summers in the entire UK | QR Code Generator and juliasudnitskaya/stock.adobe

Oldham is number one, with an average precipitation of 0.62mm. Oldham’s wettest day was July 9th when 4.1mm of precipitation was recorded. Additionally, temperatures reached as low as 7.2°C in the area on July 7th. Plymouth is runner-up, with an average precipitation 0.57mm this summer. The wettest day for Plymouth occurred on July 5th, when 5.4mm of precipitation was measured. The city saw its coldest day on June 21st when temperatures dipped to 11.0°C. Third is Aberdeen, with an average precipitation of 0.56mm. The Scottish city experienced its highest precipitation of 4.8 mm on July 21st and its lowest temperature of 8.7°C on July 6th. Sunderland is fourth, as the area tolerated 0.50mm of precipitation on average. July 10th saw the highest precipitation in the region, with 3.6mm; the lowest temperatures for Sunderland were recorded at 9.8°C on July 13th. At number five is Liverpool, with an average precipitation of 0.50mm. The highest precipitation for Liverpool was measured at 3.3mm on July 9th. As well as this, temperatures reached their lowest point at 8.4°C on July 6th. Sixth is Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, which saw 0.49mm of average precipitation this summer. The highest precipitation in the area was recorded on July 7th at 3.0mm. Additionally, on July 13th, temperatures reached their lowest point of 9.4°C. Blackpool is seventh, with 0.47mm of average precipitation. The wettest day for Blackpool was July 9th, which saw 4.5mm of precipitation. The area’s temperatures dipped to their lowest at 10.0°C on July 6th. In eighth place is Manchester, with an average precipitation of 0.46mm. Manchester experienced its wettest day on July 9th, when 4.0mm of precipitation was recorded. The area’s coldest day was noted as July 7th, which saw a temperature of 9.2°C. Salford takes the ninth spot, experiencing an average 0.46mm of precipitation this summer. The highest precipitation recorded in the area was 4.0mm on July 9th. Salford’ coldest day was July 7th, which witnessed a 9.2°C temperature. Swansea places tenth, with an average of 0.45mm precipitation. The Welsh city’s wettest day was July 9th, which saw 5.9mm of precipitation. The coldest day for the area was July 6th, when a 9.7°C temperature took effect.

Amid the wet and cold weather, searches in the UK for ‘cheap flights’ increased by 32% between the 21st and 27th of July, reaching their highest point in the past 12 months.