Some parts of Liverpool have much higher average incomes than others - but which is the richest?

We’ve compiled a list of the Liverpool neighbourhoods with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The average household income for Liverpool is £34,101 which is below the England-wide average of £43,96, while the highest average income, according to the statistics, is £55,600.

The list we have compiled uses figures for so-called Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOA) within Liverpool. The estimates were calculated using regional figures from the Family Resources Survey and modelling down to neighbourhood level based on characteristics of the neighbourhood obtained from census and administrative statistics.

The statistics are the latest published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020.

Did you guess the neighbourhoods correctly?

1. Albert Dock The average annual household income for Albert Dock and Queen's Dock is £39,800 - the eleventh highest of all Liverpool neighbourhoods according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020.

2. St Michael's & Otterspool The average annual household income for St Michael's and Otterspool is £38,700 - the tenth highest of all Liverpool neighbourhoods according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020.

3. Wavertree Penny Lane The average annual household income for Wavertree Penny Lane is £40,100 - the ninth highest of all Liverpool neighbourhoods according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020.

4. Broadgreen The average annual household income for Broadgreen is £44,100 - the eighth highest of all Liverpool neighbourhoods according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020.