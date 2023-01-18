Liverpool’s 11 richest neighbourhoods based on average income, including Childwall, Wavertree and Aigburth
Some parts of Liverpool have much higher average incomes than others - but which is the richest?
We’ve compiled a list of the Liverpool neighbourhoods with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on figures published by the Office for National Statistics.
The average household income for Liverpool is £34,101 which is below the England-wide average of £43,96, while the highest average income, according to the statistics, is £55,600.
The list we have compiled uses figures for so-called Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOA) within Liverpool. The estimates were calculated using regional figures from the Family Resources Survey and modelling down to neighbourhood level based on characteristics of the neighbourhood obtained from census and administrative statistics.
The statistics are the latest published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020.
Did you guess the neighbourhoods correctly?