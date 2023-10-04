Liverpool’s bin collection services could be brought back in-house
News headlines: Birkenhead tunnel to close, walk-in centre moved to Royal, Liverpool bin services changes.
🚧 The Queensway tunnel will be closed from 9 pm on Friday, October 13th, until 6.30am on Monday the 16th, to "allow for essential works." This is part of upgrades to the tunnel's lighting to reduce the city's carbon footprint. The Kingsway tunnel will remain open.
🩺 Mersey Care is set to move its city walk-in centre service from the Beat to new premises at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in the Linda McCartney Centre from 16th October. The move will allow the new premises to operate closely with the Accident and Emergency Department at the Royal, enabling emergency medicine specialists to focus on those with urgent and emergency conditions.
🚮 The city's bin collections and cleaning up could be brought back in-house by Liverpool Council. Since 2016, frontline services to tidy up Liverpool have been delivered by the city council's owned company, Liverpool Streetscene Services Ltd. Households would not see any change to their waste collection service.