Liverpool’s bin collection services could be brought back in-house

🚧 The Queensway tunnel will be closed from 9 pm on Friday, October 13th, until 6.30am on Monday the 16th, to "allow for essential works." This is part of upgrades to the tunnel's lighting to reduce the city's carbon footprint. The Kingsway tunnel will remain open.

🩺 Mersey Care is set to move its city walk-in centre service from the Beat to new premises at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in the Linda McCartney Centre from 16th October. The move will allow the new premises to operate closely with the Accident and Emergency Department at the Royal, enabling emergency medicine specialists to focus on those with urgent and emergency conditions.

