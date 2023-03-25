The distinctive vehicles were once a common sight in the city of Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s, delivering glass bottles of pop.

A man from Liverpool has painstakingly restored a Schofields lemonade lorry in memory of his dad, who worked at the factory.

Tony Morrison purchased the Bedford TK truck after his dad Kenny passed away. The iconic vehicles were once a common sight in the city, delivering glass bottles of cream soda and dandelion and burdock.

The restoration process took Tony around two years. He says that sourcing the truck originally was tricky, and finding parts for the 1970’s vehicle has not been an easy feat.

However, he hopes that the lorry, which is painted in the traditional Schofields colours of orange and blue, will bring back fond memories for the city’s people.

Family connection: The Schofields factory was located in Everton, and from the age of six, Tony would accompany his dad to work, saying he felt like he was stepping foot in ‘Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory’.

"All the noises of the lemonade bottles, the sights you see, the smells, everything - it was amazing."

What’s next: As well as all the glass-bottled drinks that we can remember, Tony’s brought the lorry back with a twist; he’s also serving beers alongside the soft drinks and it is available to hire.

Tony Morrison restored the Schofields lemonade truck.