- The budget for the controversial West Kirby sea wall has risen to over £19m. The West Kirby flood alleviation scheme, a huge 1.1km project, aims to protect 70 properties along the coastal town's seafront on the Wirral as well as save lives. However, it has come under fire for its rising costs and impact on businesses in the area.
- North West Cancer Research is set to travel across the region as it calls on local people to step up their sun safety routines and help reduce their chances of getting skin cancer as part of its summer campaign. Stops include Cheshire Ice Cream Farm, Pyramids Shopping Centre in Birkenhead and Broughton Shopping Centre.
- Liverpool's incredible light spectacle, River of Light, is set to return this autumn. Running for ten nights from October 27 to November 5, the free event will showcase twelve artworks from a host of local, national and international artists along Liverpool's waterfront.