The Floating Grace, which is moored at the Royal Albert Dock, takes customers on a unique dining experience with stunning views.

Liverpool's only floating restaurant is up for sale.

Offering evening cruises, afternoon tea cruises and more, the eatery and bar is a hit with tourists and locals.

The restaurant has been owned and run by Peter Kenny for a number of years, however, he is now reluctantly looking for a buyer to continue its success.

Kenny said: "I'm parting with the business due to health reasons, and it's with a heavy heart that I bid it farewell. Whoever takes over the reins of The Floating Grace is in for an incredible journey, witnessing its success and the affection people have for it.

"I'm eager to support the new owner in settling in and offering any necessary training, especially if they're new to navigating the waters of the boating industry."

Grace Day, business agent at Christie & Co, added: “This is a really unique opportunity and one that I am very excited to be bringing to the market.

