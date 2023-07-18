Liverpool’s popular Vintage Store announces closure and huge 50% off sale

The store opened in the former Topshop venue last year.

A huge vintage clothing store in the heart of Liverpool city centre is set to close its doors, joining many other shops we’ve lost this year.

The Vintage Store opened in the former Topshop venue in Liverpool ONE in May 2022, selling second-hand clothing from brand tees to Levi’s denim jackets. Now, the popular store will close its doors in Keys Court, due to the lease being over.

However, it may not be goodbye forever, with the team stating on Instagram that they are “working hard at finding a new location” in Liverpool. They also responded to comments saying “don’t worry, we have a plan up our sleeve” so fingers crossed a new store is on the cards.

The Vintage Store also announced their closing down sale on Instagram, with everything in store at 50% off while stock lasts - so vintage lovers can pop down, grab a bargain and say goodbye for now.