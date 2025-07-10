Liverpool Council wants to find new ways to make sure people are using their blue bins correctly amid the city’s poor recycling rate.

Although one fifth of waste thrown in purple waste bins could be recycled, the city’s rates are one of the lowest in the country, at just under 18%.

With new food waste bins being introduced across the country from April next year, adding to the number of collections, the city council wants to find new methods to increase the number of correct materials thrown in the blue recycling bin.

Liverpool Council wants to find new ways to make sure people are using their blue bins correctly amid the city's poor recycling rate

A new recycling and waste strategy, launched by the council earlier this year, highlighted the importance of improving recycling and waste habits across the city and the positive impact that these changes will have on the environment.

A new public survey has been launched to understand how residents dispose of their rubbish and identify ways to increase recycling rates. Waste collection and processing accounts for approximately 9% of the city’s total carbon emissions.

The service will become mandatory across England by April next year. Residents are now being encouraged to complete a short online survey to share their views and experiences with recycling at home.

Interviewers will also be out in high-profile areas of the city over the next few weeks, speaking to residents about their views. The findings will be used to help shape a future recycling campaign, due to be launched across Liverpool later in the year.

Councillor Laura Robertson-Collins, Liverpool Council cabinet member for communities, neighbourhoods and streetscene said: “A huge amount of what ends up in our purple bins could be recycled or composted. Making small changes to our waste habits can have a real impact on our environment and Liverpool’s carbon footprint.

“By taking part in this survey, residents can help us to understand the barriers people face when it comes to recycling more and shape a campaign that supports everyone to recycle more and waste less. Together, we can make small changes that have a big impact.”