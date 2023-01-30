Hollywood has come to Liverpool many times and filming request for Stanley Dock have more than doubled.

Liverpool is a beautiful city, with stunning views, character buildings and famous monuments. The city has welcomed a large number of film crews, and famous actors, including the cast of The Batman at St George’s Hall. But, did you know that Stanley Dock is also a hit with producers?

Boosted by the announcement that Liverpool is to host the Eurovision Song Contest in May, over the last twelve months Stanley Dock Properties, the developer of Stanley Dock, including Tobacco Warehouse and the Titanic Hotel, has seen enquiries from production companies and location agents for on site TV/movie filming and photo shoots more than double to 21, with the first enquiries already received for 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tobacco Warehouse and Stanley Dock have already appeared in major productions including Peaky Blinders and Captain America: The First Avenger.

Captain America at Stanley Dock. Image: Marvel Studios

In the 2000s, Hollywood films including The 51st State, Alfie, Sherlock Holmes and Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows found Liverpool to be a film friendly city, with local talent, in front of and behind the cameras.

Productions including Jack Ryan, Florence Foster Jenkins, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, Tolkien and Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, the story of Hollywood legend Gloria Grahame’s years in Liverpool, all made use of Liverpool’s film talents and locations.

Peaky Blinders scene at Stanley Dock. Image: Caryn Mandabach Productions

Television has made similar use of Liverpool in recent years, in a wide range of comedy and drama productions including The Crown, Killing Eve, Gentleman Jack, Doctor Who, Silent Witness, It’s A Sin, Maternal and Witness For The Prosecution, with latest productions to feature Liverpool, The Batman and Help, both nominated at this year’s BAFTA Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement