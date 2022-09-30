Air pollution levels ‘unsafe’ in Merseyside, Man sentenced for cladding safety fraud, Hurricane Ian brings heavy rain to Merseyside

🏭 New Government data shows particulate air pollution is at unsafe levels across the UK, including Merseyside. Monitoring points and modelled data for the region shows all council boroughs were above the World Health Organisation safe limit guidelines.

Read More Air pollution in Merseyside above World Health Organisation safety limit, new data shows

🧑‍⚖️ A Prescot man has been handed a 15-month sentence, suspended for two years, following a large-scale investigation into fraudulently signed building cladding safety forms. Thomas Michael Clarke, 33, of Knowsley Lane, was also given a 15 day rehabilitation order and 200 hours of unpaid work, plus court costs of £1500.

Read More Company fined after reactor explosion fires machine parts through roof of chemical plant

🌀 The region is expected to experience heavy rain, blustery winds and a risk of coastal gales as we feel the effects of Hurricane Ian. So it's an unsettled end to the week weather-wise with sunshine and blustery showers on Saturday.