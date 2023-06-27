A local business in the North West is using the reclaimed wood to make unique products.

Eurovision fanatics now have the chance to own an incredible piece of history. The wooden stage from this year’s Song Contest in Liverpool is being transformed into beautiful products you can buy.

Touch Wood have taken the stage, which would otherwise have end ended up in landfill, and created a range of items and gifts that are one-of-a-kind. Due to the nature of reclaimed wood, no two products are identical.

As well as the items listed on their Etsy store, which includes bird tables, coasters and planters - bespoke larger items can also be made from the Eurovision stage, on request.

Mike Taylor, commercial director of Touch Wood, said ‘it’s a terrible waste when precious materials like wood go to landfill’ and told BBC Radio Merseyside ‘people can create their own dancefloor’ or ask for items to be made, with special engravings.

About Touch Wood: The Manchester-based workshop opened in 2013, bringing countless tonnes of waste wood back into reuse and helping businesses across the North West to make a greater contribution to sustainability. Run by EMERGE Recycling, they work in partnership with the National Community Wood Recycling Project, which has been helping the planet since 1998.

Good causes: Proceeds support Mersey Recycling, Touch Wood and Fair Share GM and a donation will go to the Ukraine fund.