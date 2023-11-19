Local children’s Charity O.L.L.Y launches Christmas present appeal

“Children like to talk to each other and that is what they can do an O.L.L.Y."

Our Lost Love Years, AKA O.L.L.Y was created by Joseph, a young boy who lost his mother to murder. His Grandmother Jean Taylor runs the charity alongside Families Fighting for justice after losing her sister, son and daughter were killed.

Jean said, "Children who have lost a loved one from acts of violence often keep it all locked up inside. These are the forgotten victims. Children like to talk to each other and that is what they can do an O.L.L.Y."

The charity provides children and young people with support and a range of activities designed at helping them to re-gain the fun in their lives and help them re-establish and make friendships following their traumatic experiences.

This festive season, the charity are asking for toy donations so they can give them out to some 300 children who they engage with who are aged between three and seventeen.

Jean would especially like to appeal for gifts for teenagers. She said, "These are sometimes the children that people think not to donate a present to. I know (they’d appreciate)A toiletry set, a set of pyjamas, a make up set, anything to do with hair for these children these teenagers."