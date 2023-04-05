The owners ended their closure announcement with ‘f*** the Tories’.

A popular micropub in Walton Vale has announced its immediate closure, stating the business is “unviable” due to the cost of living crisis and lack of support from the government.

Jaxon’s Micropub had only been open for three years, with temporary closures throughout the Covid-19 lockdowns, however had amassed a following and a Facebook rating of 4.8 stars.

The venue had been temporarily closed over the weekend, and the owners announced a permanent, immediate closure on Tuesday, April 4.

In a statement on Facebook, owners Brian and Colin said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Jaxon’s Micropub will no longer be trading/open. This has been a difficult decision but the right one.

“Having opened our doors in February 2020, six weeks before the first covid lockdown. We are incredibly grateful to the community for allowing us to open our pub and we appreciate every single one of our customers, staff members and suppliers through out the years.

“We are so proud of being open for just over three years, however the negative impact of covid and the ongoing cost of living crisis and lack of support from this current government has made this business unviable. With sales falling and prices increasing with no signs of it slowing down we felt it was time to close.”

They added: “We would like to thanks everyone for all their support over the years and loved meeting you all. We hope to see you all again thanks, Colin and Brian. #f***thetories.”

Customer response: Several customers said they were “gutted” to hear the sad news, with many others sharing praise for the pub.

One customer said: “What a shame - popped in a few times - always something different on offer - gutted.”

Another added: “I wish you and your staff the best of luck for the future. I’m gutted, it was the only decent pub for miles.”

A local said: “We’ve lost the best pub on the Vale.”