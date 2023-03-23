The streets and roads of Liverpool lay deserted as the country adapted to the national coronavirus lockdown.

Today marks the third anniversary of the first COVID-19 lockdown, with people across the country set to fall silent at midday to mark lives lost during the pandemic.

On March 23, 2020, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the restrictions in a bid to help slow the spread of coronavirus through the UK.

Residents were told to stay at home, to only go shopping for essential items and were allowed to have one form of outdoor exercise a day.

The world first took notice of the virus in December 31, 2019, as China alerted the World Health Organisation (WHO) about covid-19.

A month later the UK recorded its first two cases of the virus, while the first death came on March 4. A few days later, on March 1, the WHO announced that this was a pandemic.

As the nation entered lockdown the usually bustling streets of Liverpool stood deserted. Here we take a look back at the empty Liverpool streets during lockdown.

1 . Lockdown anniversary Lord Street stands empty during the nationwide lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak.

2 . Lockdown anniversary A solitary person walks through the Liverpool One shopping centre. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

3 . Lockdown anniversary The statue of John Lennon stands in a deserted Mathew Street. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

4 . Lockdown anniversary A deserted Liverpool One shopping centre car park. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images