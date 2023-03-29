The old Stanley pub currently has “serious and potentially dangerous structural damage”

A former pub in Old Swan could be turned into flats under new plans.

For more than 15 years, the Stanley on Prescot Road has fallen into disrepair after its final pint was pulled. Now, developers want to turn the abandoned pub into a series of multiple occupancy flats.

The site faces another pub and subject to sign-off from Liverpool Council’s planning department, it will be completely refurbished and converted into living accommodation. As a former pub, the Stanley is classed as a community asset but given its current state, planning guidance states “there is no demonstrable current or future need or demand for the space, either in its current use or any alternative community use and it is therefore surplus to requirements and the premises are no longer suitable to continue in community use.”

The report added: “The premises in question have been vacant for nearly 15 years and it is the applicant’s view that, in its current dilapidated state, the pub is surplus to requirements in the area. Given that the public house has been vacant for a considerable length of time and that the building is now dilapidated with serious and potentially dangerous structural damage, the loss of this former community facility is acceptable.”

Concerns: Ward councillor William Shortall submitted objections. Cllr Shortall said he had worries about access to the property and said no information had been provided about potential tenants. The Labour councillor added he believed a lack of parking provision at the site would lead to pavement parking. An additional 18 residents in the areas would “exacerbate” crime and anti-social behaviour issues, it was claimed.

Resident objections: One resident expressed issues around increased provisions of houses of multiple occupation (HMOs). They wrote: “HMOs are a poor substitute for more permanent accommodation. While I have no objection to the conversion to residential property, I feel that self contained flats would be a better fit for the local community.”

What happens next: Despite the objections, Liverpool Council’s planning department has recommended the proposals be approved. The city council’s committee will meet to determine the future of the site at Liverpool Town Hall next Tuesday.