The stunning hotel will open on Dale Street in May.

A brand-new luxury hotel is set to open in Liverpool next month - and they are hiring for a large number of job roles.

The iconic Municipal Buildings, once the home of Liverpool City Council, has been transformed into the stunning ‘Municipal Hotel Liverpool’ with 179 rooms, swimming pool and botanic tea room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Based on Dale Street, the hotel also features a luxury restaurant, bar and a spa offering a range of beauty treatments.

Owned by hotel giant, Accor, Municipial Hotel Liverpool is scheduled to open on May 17 and they are looking for enthusiastic people to join the team.

Municipal Hotel, Liverpool. Image: MGallery

Advertisement

Advertisement

Municipal Hotel, Liverpool. Image: MGallery

Job roles: There are currently 15 roles listed on Indeed, ranging from mixologist to management. Salaries vary based on position.

Mixologist: The salary is stated as ‘competitive’ and the vacancy is for 40 hours per week. Applications close on April 29. Apply here.

The salary is stated as ‘competitive’ and the vacancy is for 40 hours per week. Applications close on April 29. Apply here. Finance Assistant: The salary is stated as ‘competitive’ and the vacancy is for 40 hours per week. Applications close on April 28. Apply here.

The salary is stated as ‘competitive’ and the vacancy is for 40 hours per week. Applications close on April 28. Apply here. Food and Beverage Assistant: Benefits include gratituties and service charges on top of hourly rate. The vacancy is for 16-40 hours per week. Applications close on May 12. Apply here.

Benefits include gratituties and service charges on top of hourly rate. The vacancy is for 16-40 hours per week. Applications close on May 12. Apply here. Kitchen Porter: Hourly rate is £10.42 and the vacancy is for 40 hours per week. Applcations close on May 11. Apply here.

Hourly rate is £10.42 and the vacancy is for 40 hours per week. Applcations close on May 11. Apply here. Commis Chef: The salary is stated as ‘competitive’ and the vacancy is for 40 hours per week. Applications close on April 22. Apply here.

The salary is stated as ‘competitive’ and the vacancy is for 40 hours per week. Applications close on April 22. Apply here. Nights Manager: The salary is listed as £28,000 and the vacancy is ‘full time’. Applications close on April 22. Apply here.

The salary is listed as £28,000 and the vacancy is ‘full time’. Applications close on April 22. Apply here. Sous Chef: The salary is stated as ‘competitive’ and the vacancy is for 40 hours per week. Applications close on June 11. Apply here.

The salary is stated as ‘competitive’ and the vacancy is for 40 hours per week. Applications close on June 11. Apply here. Assistant Nights Manager: The salary is listed as £25,800 plus grats and the vacancy is for 40 hours per week. Applications close on April 22. Apply here.

The salary is listed as £25,800 plus grats and the vacancy is for 40 hours per week. Applications close on April 22. Apply here. Spa Therapist: The salary is listed as £25,000 plus grats and the vacancy is for 40 hours per week. Applications close on April 22. Apply here.

The salary is listed as £25,000 plus grats and the vacancy is for 40 hours per week. Applications close on April 22. Apply here. Night Auditor : The salary is listed as £23,750 plus grats and the vacancy is for 40 hours per week. Applications close on April 22. Apply here.

: The salary is listed as £23,750 plus grats and the vacancy is for 40 hours per week. Applications close on April 22. Apply here. Finanial Controllor : The salary is listed as £55,000 and the vacancy is for 55 hours per week. Applications close on June 8. Apply here.

: The salary is listed as £55,000 and the vacancy is for 55 hours per week. Applications close on June 8. Apply here. Linen Porter: Hourly rate is £11 and the vacancy is for 30 hours per week. Applications close on April 30. Apply here.

Hourly rate is £11 and the vacancy is for 30 hours per week. Applications close on April 30. Apply here. Room Attendant: Hourly rate is £11 and the vacancy is for 30 hours per week. Applications close on April 26. Apply here.

Hourly rate is £11 and the vacancy is for 30 hours per week. Applications close on April 26. Apply here. Housekeeping Supervisor: Hourly rate is £12 and the vacancy is for 30 hours per week. Applications close on April 30. Apply here.

Hourly rate is £12 and the vacancy is for 30 hours per week. Applications close on April 30. Apply here. Night Public Area Cleaner: The salary is stated as ‘competitive’ ad the vacancy is ‘full time’. Applications close on April 26. Apply here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Municipal Hotel, Liverpool. Image: MGallery