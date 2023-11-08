'Hugely exciting' loungewear store to open in Liverpool ONE this Christmas
Customers will be able to visit the Liverpool store for a limited time.
A popular online retailer is coming to Liverpool this Christmas, with a special pop-up shop.
Operating since 2015, Lounge sells loungewear, underwear and nightwear. Now, a physical store is set to open on Liverpool ONE's South John Street for a limited time.
Run by husband and wife team Melanie and Dan Marsden, Lounge launched pop-ups in Manchester and Covent Garden last year and say Liverpool is the 'ideal home' for their latest venture.
Rob Deacon, asset management director at Liverpool ONE owners Grosvenor, said: “Lounge is becoming increasingly renowned across the UK and internationally, so the launch of the upcoming Christmas pop-up at Liverpool ONE is a hugely exciting moment for us.
"We are seeing a growing amount of successful online retailers like Lounge seek physical locations, so we are very pleased to be welcoming them to South John Street in their city debut, re-emphasising Liverpool ONE as the go-to destination for expanding, innovative retailers, and the continued resilience of the high street.”
The pop-up shop will open in December, with the official opening date yet to be announced.