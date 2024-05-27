Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Love Island has confirmed the Islanders for the line-up for season 11 and Samantha Kenny, a makeup artist from Liverpool, was the first to be revealed. The 26-year-old described herself as ‘opinionated’ and promised to bring ‘some fire’ to the villa when the show launches next month.

And she may have already broken a few hearts as Samantha chose to shun the men of her home city in favour of Cockneys when asked to reveal her perfect type. “I work weekends and tend to not go out in Liverpool anymore,” she said. “If I want a night out I go down to London as I love the boys down south. Tall, dark and Cockney is my type. I want someone career driven, funny and loyal. Loyalty is the most important thing to me.”

The Scouser will be joined in the Love Island villa in Mallorca by fellow girls Mimii Ngulube, 24, a nurse from Portsmouth; Jessica White, 25, a shop manager from Stockport; Patsy Field, 25, an investment worker from Orpington, Kent; Harri Blackmore, 24, a professional dancer from Brighton and Nicole Samuel, 23, an account manager from South Wales.

The boys are: Ciaran Davies, 21, a surveyor from Pencoed; Sean Stone, 24, a sweets firm boss; Sam Taylor, 23, a hairdresser in Sheffield; Munveer Jabbal, 30, a recruitment manager from Surbiton; Ayo Odukoya, 25, a footballer from Canning Town and Ronnie Vint, 27, another lower league footballer from Greenwich.

This year's contestants are currently preparing for their time in the limelight in the villa, with host Maya Jama returning to stir the pot and keep things juicy.

Ahead of the new series, Scouse contestant Samatha said: “I think the guys will be drawn to me as I'm outgoing and very easy to get along with. I'm confident and naturally funny. I think they will like my chat! I think I will definitely bring some fire, I'm very opinionated and wear my heart on my sleeve. I'm really bubbly too so I'll definitely have a laugh as well as bringing some Scouse glamour.”

Samantha Kenny is a26-year-old make-up artist from Liverpool. Image: ITV

Asked which celebrity she would bring to the villa if she could choose anyone, the make-up artist said: “Justin Bieber because he's hot! I'd also like to have David Attenborough with me because he's really clever, and Olivia Attwood because I think she's hysterical.”