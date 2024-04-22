Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

LS Lowry’s iconic painting 'Going to the Match' has gone on display at the Williamson Art Gallery & Museum in Birkenhead. The artwork, which depicts fans outside Burnden Park, the original home of Bolton Wanderers, is considered a masterpiece.

The high-profile £7.8 million artwork is part of the collection at The Lowry gallery in Manchester after being purchased from the Professional Footballer's Association (PFA) in 2022. Painted in 1953, it still resonates with audiences today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Williamson gallery said: "The painting’s iconic status has been recognised and loved by visitors of all ages: especially those who love football and those who celebrate this quintessentially Northern experience."

Lowry’s painting will be displayed at five venues across the north west. The tour started in December and it arrive in Merseyside on Friday, April 19. It will remain at the Williamson until July 27.

Art’s council England has boosted the tour with £95,000 through its national lottery project grants programme. The aim is for each venue to work cooperatively with the community and local football teams to curate and tailor each viewing.

Spectators admiring the painting at The Lowry.

Julia Fawcett, the CEO of The Lowry, and Paul Dennett, Salford City Mayor, with LS Lowry's Going to the Match.

Chief Executive of The Lowry, Julie Fawcett O.B.E said: “Going to the Match is a masterpiece and for that reason alone, it was important we were able to secure it so that future generations could come and see it, for free, forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PFA had been loaning the painting to the Lowry since it opened in 2000. Once the PFA made the decision to sell the painting in 2022, it was uncertain what the future was and whether any future owners would share in the commitment to have this piece of artwork on display for the public.