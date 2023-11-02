There has been no ransom demand for the safe return of Luis Manuel Diaz as yet.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colombian police say they have identified two of the four men who kidnapped the parents of Liverpool star Luis Diaz as special forces continue to organise a major search for his father.

The international footballer’s parents were snatched by gunmen on motorbikes while buying watermelons at a service station in their home town of Barrancas, La Guajira, on Saturday. His mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was swiftly rescued by police as part of ‘Operation Padlock’ but his father Luis Manuel Diaz remains missing and the race is on to prevent him being smuggled over the border into Venezuela.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major search operation by over 200 elite police officers and military personnel is underway, focusing on the Perija mountain range and forests in the northern borders of Colombia, along with the La Guajira desert region, which is home to armed groups of smugglers.

The army has set up roadblocks, deployed helicopters, a plane with radar and two motorised platoons to help locate Diaz’s father. A reward of £40,000 is also available for information leading to his safe return.

Director of the National Police, General William Rene Salamanca joined patrols in the Perija mountain range amid concerns Luis Manuel may have been taken to the border with Venezuela, but the latest intelligence suggests he remains in Colombia.

Liverpool and Colombia forward Luis Diaz. Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

General Alejandro Zapata, deputy director of the national police, said: “We do not have any evidence at the moment to indicate that he has crossed the border, we cannot affirm it, but we cannot rule it out either. It is very possible that they will look for the possibility of escaping there.” He added that it would be very difficult to cross the border on foot but it would be a logical move for the kidnappers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Colombia’s national anti-extortion unit said there has been no ransom demand from the assailants as yet.

Reds winger Diaz has been persuaded not to return to his homeland over fears for his safety but he is receiving regular updates from the authorities. The 26-year-old took to social media on Tuesday to repost an instagram message urging people to join a public march in Colombia to highlight the plight of his father and plead with kidnappers to ‘free him now’. It amounted to his first public statement since the terrible news broke at the weekend.

Diaz was due to play in the Liverpool side which beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday but the forward was replaced by Diogo Jota, who held up a shirt in support of his teammate after scoring the opening goal.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup match against AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday night, assistant coach Pep Lijnders gave an update on how the club are trying to help Diaz.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the opening goal by holding a Luis Diaz shirt during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest at Anfield on October 29, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He is an incredible player, everyone can see that. Then you see him in the building, he is the guy who always smiles. We really care about him,” Lijnders said. “We hope the authorities can find his dad, we pray for that. As long as we do the right thing for him, he is one of us.