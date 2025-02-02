Liverpool celebrates Lunar New Year 2025 with colourful Chinatown festival

Home to the oldest Chinese community in Europe and the iconic Chinese Ceremonial Archway, Lunar New Year celebrations took place in Liverpool’s Chinatown and across the city centre.

The annual extravaganza saw trees filled with red Chinese lanterns, the traditional dragon, lion and unicorn parades take to the streets, firecracker displays, family workshops and a host of live performances.

This year’s festival saw an incredible turn out, with huge crowds gathered around Great George Square, Nelson Street and Berry Street, and dozens of happy children walking around with snake and dragon puppets.

Take a look at the gallery below to see some of our favourite moments and displays.

