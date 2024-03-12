It is IHG Hotels' first UK opening in their high-end Vignette Collection. Built on the grounds of a former 18th Century rope-making warehouse, The Halyard is designed to 'reflect Liverpool's rich cultural history ' and is a mix of chic modern and industrial and contemporary elements.

David Daly, General Manager at The Halyard at Ropewalks Liverpool, said: "We take great pride in what we have created at The Halyard, and it brings us immense joy to open our doors to our first guests. With exquisite interior design and unparalleled services, we provide the perfect sanctuary to discover all that the city has in store. Our guests can bask in the essence of The Halyard, immersing themselves in the rich maritime history that echoes through this remarkable part of the city."