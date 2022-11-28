It is set to open next year.

Luxury boutique retailer, CRICKET, is to launch a new flagship store in Liverpool city centre.

Positioned at the head of Peter’s Lane, Liverpool ONE’s premium lifestyle pitch, CRICKET’s high-end, fashion anchor store will feature an extensive range of designer menswear, womenswear, and children’s collections, alongside designer bags, shoes and accessories.

The new store will showcase curated collections from established luxury fashion brands including Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and Valentino, as well as up-and-coming designers. Spanning three floors, CRICKET will introduce a new store design for the brand welcoming a more modern, luxurious and immersive space

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE said: “CRICKET is the perfect addition to Liverpool ONE. The brand has a huge following nationally as well as across the North West, and will appeal to visitors with its unqiue selection of curated and exclusive fashion collections.

“It’s our pleasure to play a key part in the ongoing success of a fantastic local brand and we’re thrilled to be welcoming CRICKET, introducing its new store design, to Liverpool ONE next year.”