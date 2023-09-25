The closures to motorways and A roads will affect Merseyside motorists in Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Merseyside will have 17 National Highways road closures to contend with this week, with three motorways in the region affected. And the majority of the scheduled road works are expected to cause delays of up to 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M6, from 9pm September 18 to 6am September 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

A5036, from 9pm September 24 to 6am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct five - seven lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance work.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

M53, from 9pm September 28 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to 3 carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

M53, from 9pm September 30 to 6am October 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 to 1 - lane closure and carriageway closure for drainage.

M53, from 9pm October 2 to 5am October 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 3 to 4 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

M53, from 9pm October 3 to 5am October 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to 3 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

M53, from 9pm October 4 to 5am October 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to 5 - Lane closure and carriageway closure for drainage.

M58, from 9pm October 5 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 both directions junction 1 to 3 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

M58, from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to switch Island - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

M58, from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 westbound, junction 1 to Switch - lane closure for horticulture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

M58, from 9pm September 27 to 5am September 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound, junction 1 to 2 - lane closures and carriageway closure for Horticulture.

M58, from 9pm October 5 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 both directions junction 1 to 3 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

A59, from 9pm September 28 to 5am September 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 westbound, junction 3 to 1 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

A580, from 9pm September 30 to 5am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 23 to 23 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A580, from 9pm October 9 to 6am October 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

A5036, from 9pm September 27 to 5am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Crosby Road South to Bridge Road Roundabout - lane closure for drainage.