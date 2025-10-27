The M6 southbound has reopened near Chorley after being closed overnight due to a fatal crash.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at around 9:33pm on Saturday (October 26) to reports of a car travelling in the wrong direction on the southbound carriageway of the M6, close to Charnock Richard services.

Minutes later, officers received a second report of a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a Toyota Corolla on the same stretch of road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M6 southbound has reopened near Chorley after being closed overnight due to a fatal crash | National Highways

The driver of the Astra, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Corolla, both men in their 40s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing and enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sgt Rebecca Price, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “A man has sadly died in this collision, and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“Our investigation is very much in its early stages, and we are conducting a number of enquiries, some of which will require assistance from the public.

“We know that this collision has had a significant impact on traffic in the area, and we thank those who were delayed for their patience.

“Please refrain from speculating online or otherwise and allow our team to carry out our investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for dashcam footage or witnesses who may have seen the vehicles involved.

Officers are also particularly keen to view any footage from Blackpool Road in Preston, around 9:15pm, where the Astra is believed to have been involved in a separate minor collision.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 1162 of October 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M61 closed after separate crash

The M61 has also reopened after being closed earlier today following a separate collision between junctions 8 (Chorley)and 6 (Horwich).

All lanes have now reopened, but severe congestion remains, with delays of more than two hours still reported on the southbound approach.

National Highways has urged drivers to allow extra time for their journeys while traffic clears.