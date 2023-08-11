Register
Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:13 BST

The M62 is currently closed due to a lorry fire.

The westbound closure affects J7 A57 Warrington Road and J6 M57 Tarbock, however, traffic on the east carriageway has now been released.

The incident has been classed as ‘severe’ and is expected to clear between 13:00 and 13:15.

National Highways confirmed that emergency services are on the scene and traffic conditions are not expected to return to normal until around 14:00 today.

At 10:51, National Highways said there was “two miles of congestion to the west closure and one mile congestion east.”

In an update on Twitter at 11:44, a spokesperson said: “The #M62 remains closed westbound between J7 #Ranhill#Widnes and J6 #M57 due to a lorry fire.

“The traffic on the eastbound has been released. Traffic within the closure westbound is being turned around via the rear of the queue. Please allow extra journey time.”

This article is being regularly updated.

