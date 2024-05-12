Magical Northern Lights dazzle Liverpool as residents capture stunning photos

Merseyside was lit up by the magical Northern Lights - or aurora borealis - this weekend as local residents captured the beautiful phenomenon.

The Northern Lights are caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the Earth’s atmosphere and occur when the solar wind carrying the particles interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field. The best place to see the aurora borealis is usually around the North Pole region, however, they can sometimes be seen from the UK.

On Friday night (May 11), huge swathes of the UK - including Merseyside - saw the the incredible phenomenon due to an ‘extreme’ geomagnetic storm. According to the Met Office, Friday saw the highest geomagnetic recording in the UK since 2003. The weather service said Northern parts of the UK had a high chance of seeing the aurora borealis once again on Saturday night, however, there were far fewer reports than the night prior.

While many people were disappointed to miss the Northern Lights, due to being asleep or in areas of poor visibility, a number of local residents managed to capture the magic. Below are some fantastic photos of the spectacular lights.

1 . Northern Lights dazzle Merseyside Northern Lights over Liverpool. Photo: Jonathon Wild

2 . Northern Lights dazzle Merseyside Northern Lights spotted in St Helens. Photo: Jamie Thomas-Hill

3 . Northern Lights dazzle Merseyside Northern Lights over Liverpool. Photo: Jonathon Wild