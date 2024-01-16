Register
BREAKING

In pictures: Magical photos as Merseyside covered in a blanket of snow

The Met Office had a yellow weather warning in place as snow hit the region overnight - with Liverpool, Sefton, Wirral, Knowsley and St Helens all affected.

By Dominic Raynor, Sadie Gilbert
Published 16th Jan 2024, 11:58 GMT

People across Merseyside woke up to a winter wonderland on Tuesday morning as freezing temperatures and overnight snow blanketed the region in white.

The beautiful scenes also brought problems as drivers were urged to take extra care on the roads, schools closed and Merseyrail warned of cancellations and disruption.

The snow started in the early hours of Tuesday and continued to fall on some parts, including Liverpool city centre, until around 8.30am.

A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice is in place across Merseyside until 23.59 on Thursday (January 18).

Here are some of the best snaps from across the region from Tuesday morning.

Sefton Park pictured this morning.

1. Sefton Park, Liverpool

Sefton Park pictured this morning. Photo: Emily Bonner

Snowy scenes and a beautiful sunrise on Tuesday.

2. Leeds Liverpool Canal, Bootle

Snowy scenes and a beautiful sunrise on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathon Wild

The Narnia style lamp posts on Canning Street looked particularly fitting this morning.

3. Canning Street, Liverpool

The Narnia style lamp posts on Canning Street looked particularly fitting this morning. Photo: Emma Dukes

A beautiful snow-covered Port Sunlight.

4. Port Sunlight, Wirral

A beautiful snow-covered Port Sunlight.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolMerseyrailDriversSchools