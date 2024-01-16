The Met Office had a yellow weather warning in place as snow hit the region overnight - with Liverpool, Sefton, Wirral, Knowsley and St Helens all affected.

People across Merseyside woke up to a winter wonderland on Tuesday morning as freezing temperatures and overnight snow blanketed the region in white.

The beautiful scenes also brought problems as drivers were urged to take extra care on the roads, schools closed and Merseyrail warned of cancellations and disruption.

The snow started in the early hours of Tuesday and continued to fall on some parts, including Liverpool city centre, until around 8.30am.

A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice is in place across Merseyside until 23.59 on Thursday (January 18).

Here are some of the best snaps from across the region from Tuesday morning.

1 . Sefton Park, Liverpool Sefton Park pictured this morning. Photo: Emily Bonner

2 . Leeds Liverpool Canal, Bootle Snowy scenes and a beautiful sunrise on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathon Wild

3 . Canning Street, Liverpool The Narnia style lamp posts on Canning Street looked particularly fitting this morning. Photo: Emma Dukes

4 . Port Sunlight, Wirral A beautiful snow-covered Port Sunlight.