New luggage scanners will bring an end to the 100ml liquid restrictions for passengers.

Passengers will notice a major change at Liverpool John Lennon Airport from this Easter. The airport is due to install new CT luggage scanners that will bring an end to the 100ml restrictions on liquids for passengers.

On Friday, a spokesperson for LJLA said it plans to have the equipment installed and operational well ahead of the summer deadline set by the government for UK airports. The technology is due to be rolled out across the country from June, as part of an initiative that will relax the rules around liquids.

The machines will give airport security staff a 3D - rather than 2D - image of the contents of peoples’ bags. They can then rotate the image and zoom in to view the full contents of the bag. The technology means that people will be able to carry containers of liquids up to two litres onto planes and they will not be required to be carried in clear plastic bags.

The scanners should also cut down waiting times in airports. It is expected that they will make the checking in process more streamlined than before.

The scheme, announced in December 2023, was initially proposed by Boris Johnson who wanted it to be completed by 2022. However the deadline was not met.