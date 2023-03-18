Register
News bulletin: Major changes to voting in local elections, end to free parking in Liverpool

Fresh call for Hillsborough Law, major changes to voting in local elections, proposed changes to on street parking

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 18th Mar 2023, 08:57 GMT

🗳️ An information campaign was launched before this year’s May local elections in Liverpool. Voters will now need to provide photo ID when voting at a polling station, some ward boundaries have changed, and the location of polling stations may be different to previous years.

🔴 The former Bishop of Liverpool has met with the loved ones of those killed in the Hillsborough disaster to discuss a law aimed at helping those affected by major disasters. Six years ago, Bishop James Jones published a report of the Hillsborough families' experiences.

🅿️ A report on proposed changes to on-street parking in Liverpool city centre is set to be debated by councillors. Liverpool City Council is looking to modernise the city centre's on-street parking. This includes an increase in cost and parking being made available in loading bays after 6 pm.

