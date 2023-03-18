🗳️ An information campaign was launched before this year’s May local elections in Liverpool. Voters will now need to provide photo ID when voting at a polling station, some ward boundaries have changed, and the location of polling stations may be different to previous years.
🔴 The former Bishop of Liverpool has met with the loved ones of those killed in the Hillsborough disaster to discuss a law aimed at helping those affected by major disasters. Six years ago, Bishop James Jones published a report of the Hillsborough families' experiences.
🅿️ A report on proposed changes to on-street parking in Liverpool city centre is set to be debated by councillors. Liverpool City Council is looking to modernise the city centre's on-street parking. This includes an increase in cost and parking being made available in loading bays after 6 pm.