Liverpool fans headed to Wembley are facing delayed or cancelled rail services with trains from Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston expected to be disrupted until 1.00pm.

According to National Rail, the disruption is the result of damage to the overhead electric wires between Runcorn and Crewe, which are causing all lines to be blocked. Passengers travelling between Liverpool Lime Street and Crewe may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

The Avanti West Coast service from Liverpool Lime Street and London Euston is currently impacted, with the 10.43am, 11.43am and 12.43pam services being cancelled. According to Trainline, the 1.43pm is scheduled to run, with rail replacement coaches arranged for passengers travelling between Crewe and Runcorn - though this may change closer to the time. As a result, many football fans are unable to get to Wembley Stadium for the 3.00pm Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool.

London Northwestern Railway services between Liverpool Lime Street and Birmingham New Street are also impacted, with rail replacement coaches ordered to take passengers from Liverpool to Crewe.