There is major disruption on Merseyrail’s Chester line after a person was struck by a train.

A person has been hit by a train at Bache train station, Merseyrail has confirmed.

The rail operator first announced the incident shortly at around 4.20pm this afternoon (October 5), with all Merseyrail services suspended between Hooton and Chester.

Merseyrail said ‘major disruption’ is underway on the Chester line, and is expected until 5.30pm. Replacement road transport services are conveying passengers between Hooton and Chester in both directions “until further notice”.

A spokesperson for Merseyrail said: “ Due to a person being hit by a train, services are suspended between Hooton & Chester.

Rail replacement buses are in operation between Chester and Hooton. Ticket acceptance on Stagecoach services between Chester & Liverpool - 1 & X1. Ticket acceptance on TfW between Chester & Liverpool.”

Check Merseyrail’s latest service updates before you travel.