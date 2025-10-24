Merseyrail train at Sandhills. | Merseytravel

Merseyrail passengers are facing major disruption this morning (October 24), as multiple services are suspended.

Services on the Chester line and Ellesmere Port line are suspended due to signalling issues between Green Lane and Hooton, with rail replacement buses in operation between Moorfields and Hooton, and Moorfields and Ellesmere Port.

A rail shuttle service is in operation between Chester & Hooton. Ticket acceptance is in operation on Arriva bus services and on Stagecoach services 1 & X1

Services on the New Brighton and West Kirby line have now resumed, though Merseyrail says services are subject to delays and short-notice alterations until a normal working timetable is restored.

Services on the Headbolt Lane, Hunts Cross and Southport line are currently running as scheduled.