Major new plans for £20m revamp of Bootle Strand unveiled

News bulletin: Teenagers arrested over disorder in Knowsley, major new plans for Bootle Strand unveiled, more trains to Southport for Summer

👷 Bootle Strand shopping centre’s roof could be removed in new plans unveiled by Sefton Council. The local authority, which bought the site in 2017, has published plans in a report following £20million of government funding for a regeneration scheme.

A provisional start date of February 2024 has been given for the first phase of the council’s masterplan. The project would change the Strand from a predominantly retail based centre to an area including more community-focused offerings.

The plan also involves the development of the Canalside site to provide cultural and leisure facilities, plus improvements to the public realm – with this also including removing the roof from major parts of the Strand shopping centre and the introduction of “green corridors” in the area.

🚨 Merseyside Police have arrested four more people, including two 14-year-old boys, after the violent scenes outside a hotel that houses asylum seekers in February. Those arrested are suspected of committing offences during an initially peaceful protest which turned violent at the Suites Hotel in Knowsley.