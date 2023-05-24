Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman dies after royal family police escort vehicle collision
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
Inflation drops to 8.7% for first time since last year - what it means

Major new plans for £20m revamp of Bootle Strand unveiled

News bulletin: Teenagers arrested over disorder in Knowsley, major new plans for Bootle Strand unveiled, more trains to Southport for Summer

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 24th May 2023, 09:00 BST

👷 Bootle Strand shopping centre’s roof could be removed in new plans unveiled by Sefton Council. The local authority, which bought the site in 2017, has published plans in a report following £20million of government funding for a regeneration scheme.

A provisional start date of February 2024 has been given for the first phase of the council’s masterplan. The project would change the Strand from a predominantly retail based centre to an area including more community-focused offerings.

The plan also involves the development of the Canalside site to provide cultural and leisure facilities, plus improvements to the public realm – with this also including removing the roof from major parts of the Strand shopping centre and the introduction of “green corridors” in the area.

Most Popular
New plans have been revealed for Bootle Strand New plans have been revealed for Bootle Strand
New plans have been revealed for Bootle Strand

🚨 Merseyside Police have arrested four more people, including two 14-year-old boys, after the violent scenes outside a hotel that houses asylum seekers in February. Those arrested are suspected of committing offences during an initially peaceful protest which turned violent at the Suites Hotel in Knowsley.

🚉 As thousands flock to beaches along the Mersey coastline in the warmer weather, Merseyrail is increasing the number of trains per hour. The operator will run a 15-minute Sunday service on the Southport line throughout the summer, starting Sunday, 28 May.

Related topics:HotelPeopleCouncilTrainsWeather