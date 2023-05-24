Major new plans for £20m revamp of Bootle Strand unveiled

👷 Bootle Strand shopping centre’s roof could be removed in new plans unveiled by Sefton Council. The local authority, which bought the site in 2017, has published plans in a report following £20million of government funding for a regeneration scheme.
A provisional start date of February 2024 has been given for the first phase of the council’s masterplan. The project would change the Strand from a predominantly retail based centre to an area including more community-focused offerings.
The plan also involves the development of the Canalside site to provide cultural and leisure facilities, plus improvements to the public realm – with this also including removing the roof from major parts of the Strand shopping centre and the introduction of “green corridors” in the area.
🚨 Merseyside Police have arrested four more people, including two 14-year-old boys, after the violent scenes outside a hotel that houses asylum seekers in February. Those arrested are suspected of committing offences during an initially peaceful protest which turned violent at the Suites Hotel in Knowsley.
🚉 As thousands flock to beaches along the Mersey coastline in the warmer weather, Merseyrail is increasing the number of trains per hour. The operator will run a 15-minute Sunday service on the Southport line throughout the summer, starting Sunday, 28 May.