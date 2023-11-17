The £70m television and film complex aims to build on Liverpool's reputation as the 'Hollywood of the North'.

Major plans to transform the iconic Littlewoods building in Liverpool into a television and film complex have been submitted.

Developers Capital & Centric are working with the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Liverpool City Council to transform the derelict building on Edge Lane into a Hollywood-ready destination.

The property developers believe the £70 million project will create up to 4,000 jobs in the creative industries and new opportunities for generations to come.

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has committed up to £17m to develop The Depot - two 22,000 sq ft film and TV studios now open nearby and managed by Liverpool Film Office - and larger studios in the adjacent Littlewoods building as part of mayor Steve Rotheram's vision to turn the city region into the 'Hollywood of the North'.

Following a public consultation earlier this year, official plans have now been submitted to Liverpool City Council's planning department. According to Capital & Centric's proposal, the redevelopment will include:

Space in the West Wing for uses such as offices for creative businesses, hotel rooms, an education facility, or residential apartments, as well as the incorporation of roof terraces with city views.

Workspaces in the East Wing, as well as workshops and studio support facilities.

Two new build 20,000 sq.ft studios, providing space for indoor sound stages for big budget productions.

A screening and performance space – open to the public - with an existing hanger to feature four cinema screens, a performance space and a food hall.

A green courtyard for the community.

Greenery and new landscaping that will pay homage to local screen stars of the past.

A direct public link between the site and Wavertree park.

Reinstating of the clock on the iconic tower.

The series of images below show what the Littlewoods building could look like after being transformed into a £70m television and film complex.

1 . Littlewoods Project, Edge Lane New artist impression. Photo: Capital&Centric

2 . Littlewoods Project, Edge Lane New artist impression. Photo: Capital&Centric

3 . Littlewoods Project, Edge Lane Artist impression released ahead of public feedback. Photo: Capital & Centric

4 . Littlewoods Project, Edge Lane Artist impression released ahead of public feedback. Photo: Capital & Centric