Major retailer set to close on Southport’s Lord Street

Losing Next will be a blow for the town’s high street, which already has a number of empty retail units.

A retail giant has confirmed its branch on Southport’s main high street will be closing in under two weeks.

Next, on Lord Street, will close its doors for the final time this month, despite the retail chain reporting increased sales over the Christmas period.

Many other retail units on the high street have already been left empty, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and increased cost-of-living, including Debenhams.

Next is located next to the empty Beales department store. Image: Google

Currently located next door to Beales, another store that closed down before re-opening, Next have confirmed the Lord Street branch will close for good on January 28. Next told LiverpoolWorld the closure is due to the end of the lease.