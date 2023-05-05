A major train operator will not run any services from Liverpool after 7pm on on the night of the Eurovision Grand Final due to strike action.

Last week, the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) announced planned strike action for the day of the Song Contest’s finale, after rejecting the latest offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

The group has confirmed workers across 14 train operators are set to strike on May 13, when thousands of people are expected to travel to Liverpool.

One of the affected operators, TransPennine Express, has confirmed that no trains will leave Liverpool after 7pm on Saturday, May 13. The operator also confirmed no trains will run on May 12, due to strike action by Aslef members.

What has been said: “This next week should be a time of celebration for Liverpool and the wider North West region, as we have been given a unique opportunity to host the world’s biggest music competition on behalf of those in Ukraine.

“Whilst we will do all we can to help make the event a success, sadly our customers need to be aware that the strike action will have a significant impact on our ability to run services to and from Liverpool,” said Kathryn O’Brien, operations and customer experience director of TransPennine Express.

She added: “On Friday there will be no services at all, and on Saturday – when we know so many people will want to head into Liverpool to be part of the historic event – we will run all that we can but even this will be a limited timetable, with no trains out of the city after 7pm.”

About the strike: Drivers working for 14 train operators including Avanti West Coast and Northern, will walk out in a dispute over pay, on May 13, May 31 and June 3.

Eurovision in Liverpool: Liverpool is hosting the 67th staging of Eurovision on behalf of last year’s winners, Ukraine. The Grand Final takes places on May 13 in the city, with thousands expected to attend either the live show or events across Liverpool. MerseyRail is not involved in the strike action.