Man, 20, arrested after firearms found on university campus

Two firearms were seized within Liverpool Hope University’s halls of residence.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:58 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 09:59 BST

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after replica firearms were found at a university halls of residence in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police sezied two weapons, a laptop and mobile phone at an address within Hope University’s Hope Park halls of residence just after 2pm on Wednesday (April 19) following reports a firearm had been seen.

A man was arrested and taken for questioning and has since been released on conditional bail.

Merseyside Police confirmed that an investigation is underway and stated, “we hope this arrest reiterates that the possession of firearms and dangerous weapons will not be tolerated in Merseyside.”

A Liverpool Hope University spokesperson said: “Liverpool Hope University called Merseyside Police to the Hope Park Campus following an allegation made about a student. It is not appropriate for the University to comment further at this time.”