The 25-year-old was found dead in a house in Knowsley after being stabbed in the chest.

Detectives have charged a 21-year-old man with the murder of Joseph Holland, who was found dead in a house in Huyton after being stabbed in the chest. James Preston, from Huyton, will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday.

The body of Mr Holland, 25, was discovered inside a property on Huyton House Road on Thursday, June 8, after police received a report of a concern for the safety of a man at around 3.30pm that afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Merseyside Police confirmed on Saturday that a 21-year-old man from Huyton had been arrested more than 250 miles away in Kent and had been interviewed by detectives.

Three men from Huyton, aged 28, 25 and 36, who were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder, have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Family tribute: “No words could ever describe the loss of our beautiful son, brother, uncle and friend to many,” Mr Holland’s family said in a short statement. “He was loved by everybody.”

Joseph Holland was found dead at a house in Huyton.

Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: “We are still appealing for information to help our ongoing investigation so please come forward with any information you have, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is. Tell us what you know, directly or anonymously, and let us judge how important that information is. Something you might think inconsequential could prove absolutely pivotal in our work, so don’t assume we don’t need to hear it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you live in the area, please check your CCTV or smart doorbell footage to see if you captured anything suspicious and if you were driving in the area please review your dashcam footage.”

Contact police: If you have any information, contact our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with any information with reference 23000495217. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.