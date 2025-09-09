Man, 43, dies after serious industrial incident in Speke
A man has sadly died following an industrial incident in Speke last night.
The 43-year-old man died following an industrial incident in Speke last night.
At around 7.20pm, emergency services were called to a factory on Woodend Avenue following reports that the man had fallen into an empty silo.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
An investigation into the circumstances of his death will be carried out by detectives and the Health and Safety Executive.
The man’s next-of-kin have been informed.